WFFD fights fire at LaDonna Place Apartments

The fire started in the kitchen near the stove area.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a fire at the LaDonna Place Apartments on Friday.

WFFD officials said the fire started in the kitchen near the stove area. The fire reportedly stayed contained to that bottom floor unit and there were no injuries reported at the scene.

A neighbor who lives above the apartment where the fire took place said his apartment has smoke damage.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

