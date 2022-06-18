One killed in Saturday morning crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police say one person is dead after a crash on Central Freeway at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The officer on scene said he observed the Honda Accord traveling at a “high rate of speed” northbound on Central Freeway, then lost control and swerved as the back right tire hit the guardrail. The car then went into the other lane of traffic and hit the concrete center median “almost head on.”

Police have not released the victim’s name, but have said they plan to release a full report soon.

