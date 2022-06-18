Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

One killed in Saturday morning crash

WFPD says the vehicle lost control on Central Freeway.
Car crash kills one in Young County
Car crash kills one in Young County
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police say one person is dead after a crash on Central Freeway at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The officer on scene said he observed the Honda Accord traveling at a “high rate of speed” northbound on Central Freeway, then lost control and swerved as the back right tire hit the guardrail. The car then went into the other lane of traffic and hit the concrete center median “almost head on.”

Police have not released the victim’s name, but have said they plan to release a full report soon.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
The principals will all be leading different elementary schools.
Wichita Falls ISD names three new principals
Braydii Muniz wants raise money for a virtual reality set.
WF 10-year-old starts business
Last weekend, one man got very lucky, or unlucky, depending on how you look at the situation.
Crime of the week: Shots fired at home on Cartwright Road

Latest News

Braydii Muniz wants raise money for a virtual reality set.
WF 10-year-old starts business
Last weekend, one man got very lucky, or unlucky, depending on how you look at the situation.
Crime of the week: Shots fired at home on Cartwright Road
The campaign ran in stores across Texas and New Mexico.
United Family donates over $100K to Children’s Miracle Network
“It is a challenge over there sometimes just trying to get big files downloaded, stream shows...
Wichita County tech plan to increase internet speeds