WF 10-year-old starts business

Braydii Muniz wants to raise money for a virtual reality set.
By Michael Grace
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the face of inflation and the other economic woes we’ve seen this past year, buying things you want seems nearly impossible, especially if you’re a 10-year-old kid like Braydii Munez of Wichita Falls.

You see, Braydii is after a new virtual reality system called Oculus, and when he asked his mom for one, things went less than ideal.

“Bad. She said no and that I had to work for it,” Braydii said.

Alright, while things didn’t go according to plan, Braydii had a backup plan. Get the money himself.

“If you want something in life, work hard for it,” Braydii said.

You see, kids, sometimes listening to your parents pays off because, from there, Braydii’s Lawn and Scrap Service was born.

But, as the number of jobs grew, so did Braydii’s aspirations.

“I’m not worried about the Oculus; I just want to work. I’m going to keep the job in the future. I hope I have a big building, and when I get calls, I’ll have people on the desk,” Braydii said. “Make a lot of money and probably give some to my mom so she can pay her bills.”

Oculus or no Oculus, the future is bright for this young entrepreneur.

And while he’s still working on finding his first employees, he’ll always have his mom’s advice to lean on for now.

“My mom told me if you want something in life, work hard for it,” Braydii said.

