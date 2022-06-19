Altus Police investigating two deaths

ALTUS, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Altus Police are investigating the death of two men after responding to a multiple shots fired call near the 700 block of East Nona on Saturday afternoon.

Police say one victim was found near an abandoned house in the 900 block of Newlin Drive while the second victim was found in a field about 200 yards north of Newlin Drive.

Officials are still investigating the scene and will release more information as the investigation continues.

At this time, police say they have no suspects.

