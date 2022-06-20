American Legion Post 169 to host 3rd annual Brisket Cookoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 is hosting their 3rd annual Brisket Cookoff on Saturday, June 25.

The event will happen at 4615 Lakeshore Drive from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees can bid on items during a silent auction or shop at vendors on site.

American Legion is in need of judges to try foods such as beans, chicken, ribs and brisket. Judge signup will be at 10 a.m.

Cooks from all over the region will be competing to win $3,000 of guaranteed prize money.

