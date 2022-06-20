Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Greitens brandishes gun in video, says he’s ‘RINO hunting’

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021. Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, has posted a campaign video ad on Twitter that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, posted a campaign video ad on social media on Monday that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.

In the video, Greitens identifies himself as a Navy SEAL and says he’s going RINO hunting. “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” he whispers outside a building before a tactical unit breaks through a door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside.

Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, enters through the smoke and says, “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

The video comes at a time of renewed focus on gun violence and violence in politics following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials. Two weeks ago, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.

Twitter said Greitens’ post violated its rules about abusive behavior but said it was leaving it up because it was in the “public’s interest” for the tweet to be viewable. The company’s move prevented the post from being shared any further.

Facebook says it removed the video “for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.”

Greitens campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leenette Neil.
One arrested after stabbing at truck stop
WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Altus Police investigating two deaths
Braydii Muniz wants raise money for a virtual reality set.
WF 10-year-old starts business

Latest News

Red Robin says an employee in North Carolina was fired after reports were made of edibles found...
Red Robin says employee fired after reports of edibles in to-go orders
Club Kids and Boys and Girls Club CEO Randy Cooper posed in a photo with Atmos Energy's Manager...
Atmos Energy donates $2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of WF
Kiowa Casino hosts Heartburn Highway Festival
Kiowa Casino hosts Heartburn Highway Festival
Crime of the week: Shots fired at home on Cartwright Road
Crime of the week: Shots fired at home on Cartwright Road
The event will happen at 4615 Lakeshore Drive.
American Legion Post 169 to host 3rd annual Brisket Cookoff