Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage recently.(Instagram/@jlo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

