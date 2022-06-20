Kiowa Casino hosts Heartburn Highway Festival

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino hosted their Heartburn Highway Festival on Saturday.

The event featured live music in addition to some fun activities like cornhole, axe throwing and a variety of vendors. Kids could also have some fun with the games there like giant Jenga or some of the activities like t-shirt dying.

“That’s the best part, people love this music,” a Million Dollar Reunion band member said. “These people who made this music and to be able to do it well for them and have them feel like their experiencing it all over again. These legends of music with these incredible songs, the fans are the best for this business.”

Million Dollar Reunion is an ensemble of entertainers dedicated to honoring the musicians who ushered in a new revolutionary music called Rock and Roll.

