Region 9 announces 2022 Superintendent of the Year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong has been named the 2022 Region 9 Superintendent of the Year.

He will represent Region 9 at the Superintendent of the Year award program.

“He meets issues and concerns head on,” City View ISD School Board President Gypsy Karr said. “One main reason he is able to do this is he meets weekly with his admin team as well as other school leaders. He has his finger on the pulse of the school. Through this he has been able to make necessary changes to staffing and programs that have only made our district better.”

The Superintendent of the Year award program has honored outstanding administrators for achievements and excellence in public school administration since 1984.

“He has made City View feel like a family again,” Karr said. “He wants the staff to know that they are the backbone of this district.”

All regional winners will be interviewed by the TASB State Selection Committee, who will then choose five finalists. The committee’s Superintendent of the Year will be chosen in September.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.