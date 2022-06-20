Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Region 9 announces 2022 Superintendent of the Year

The Superintendent of the Year award program honors outstanding administrators
The Superintendent of the Year award program honors outstanding administrators
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong has been named the 2022 Region 9 Superintendent of the Year.

He will represent Region 9 at the Superintendent of the Year award program.

“He meets issues and concerns head on,” City View ISD School Board President Gypsy Karr said. “One main reason he is able to do this is he meets weekly with his admin team as well as other school leaders. He has his finger on the pulse of the school. Through this he has been able to make necessary changes to staffing and programs that have only made our district better.”

The Superintendent of the Year award program has honored outstanding administrators for achievements and excellence in public school administration since 1984.

“He has made City View feel like a family again,” Karr said. “He wants the staff to know that they are the backbone of this district.”

All regional winners will be interviewed by the TASB State Selection Committee, who will then choose five finalists. The committee’s Superintendent of the Year will be chosen in September.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leenette Neil.
One arrested after stabbing at truck stop
WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
McKinley Mantrell Bradford.
Wise County murder suspect booked into Wichita County Jail
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Foundation Kia of Wichita Falls hosted a free youth driving safety course on Sunday.
Virtual reality course teaches kids about safe driving
WFAFB hosts A Night in NOLA
WFAFB hosts A Night in NOLA fundraiser
Club Kids and Boys and Girls Club CEO Randy Cooper posed in a photo with Atmos Energy's Manager...
Atmos Energy donates $2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of WF