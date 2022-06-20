Scattered rain chances will be possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph Monday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. However, we may see a stray shower or thunderstorm throughout the afternoon. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 102 degrees with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 75 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 104 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 104 with sunny skies and south-southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 after a cold front will enter the area.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.