Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified

Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KAUZ) - Two teens were killed in a shooting on Saturday in Altus, according to police.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Steven Jackson and an unnamed 16-year-old.

The Altus Police Department said the bodies were discovered near an abandoned house and field near the 900 block of Newlin Drive after they responded to a gunshots call. Evidence was reportedly recovered during the initial investigation on Saturday.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leenette Neil.
One arrested after stabbing at truck stop
WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Altus Police investigating two deaths
Braydii Muniz wants raise money for a virtual reality set.
WF 10-year-old starts business

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
McKinley Mantrell Bradford.
Wise County murder suspect booked into Wichita County Jail
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Scattered rain chances will be possible Tuesday