Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified

ALTUS, Okla. (KAUZ) - Two teens were killed in a shooting on Saturday in Altus, according to police.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Steven Jackson and an unnamed 16-year-old.

The Altus Police Department said the bodies were discovered near an abandoned house and field near the 900 block of Newlin Drive after they responded to a gunshots call. Evidence was reportedly recovered during the initial investigation on Saturday.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

