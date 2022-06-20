Virtual reality course teaches kids about safe driving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Foundation Kia of Wichita Falls hosted a free youth driving safety course on Sunday.

The course featured a virtual reality driving simulation that had a number of objectives for drivers to clear. Local law enforcement were also on hand to offer real-world concerns as well as safety techniques.

Officers at the event said there’s been a major shift awareness to our younger generation.

“To look at my surroundings more and pay attention while I am driving,” Bentley Ware, course participant, said. “Just overall, be nervous and pay attention.”

Officers also said that the younger generation is experiencing 80% less outside activity time, and that they hope the course would help with better spatial awareness.

