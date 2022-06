WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank hosted their A Night in NOLA fundraiser on Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed a night of dinner and dancing with a New Orleans flair. There was also a live and silent auction.

All proceeds from this event go to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to help community members in need.

