Altus PD offers reward for information on shooting of 2 teens

ALTUS, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Altus Police Department has offered a $2,000 reward for information on the shooting of two teens.

The victims, identified as 18-year-old Steven Jackson and an unnamed 16-year-old, were killed in the shooting on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Altus PD officials said the bodies were discovered near an abandoned house and field near the 900 block of Newlin Drive after they responded to a gunshots call. Evidence was reportedly recovered during the initial investigation on Saturday.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

