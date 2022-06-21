Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Altus PD offers reward for information on shooting of 2 teens

Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Altus Police Department has offered a $2,000 reward for information on the shooting of two teens.

The victims, identified as 18-year-old Steven Jackson and an unnamed 16-year-old, were killed in the shooting on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Altus PD officials said the bodies were discovered near an abandoned house and field near the 900 block of Newlin Drive after they responded to a gunshots call. Evidence was reportedly recovered during the initial investigation on Saturday.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
WFPD identifies victim, suspect in Scotland Park shooting
WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

The program is free to the public.
Camp Grin Again to return in July
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
WFPD: One dead after alleged shooting at Scotland Park
WFPD: One dead after alleged shooting at Scotland Park
WFISD school board approves two transformers for new high schools
WFISD school board approves two transformers for new high schools