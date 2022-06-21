Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album

Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For the first time in two years, Beyonce has released a new single.

The song, “Break My Soul,” was released Monday night initially only on Tidal, the streaming service co-owned by her husband Jay-Z, Variety said.

The single is expected to be featured on an upcoming album, “Renaissance,” which Billboard said will be released July 29.

The new album is expected to be a followup to 2016′s hit album “Lemonade.”

Since “Lemonade,” Beyonce has released a collaboration with Jay-Z, a live album, a “Lion King” soundtrack and had a song featured on the fil, “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified
McKinley Mantrell Bradford.
Wise County murder suspect booked into Wichita County Jail
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Leenette Neil.
One arrested after stabbing at truck stop

Latest News

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks...
14-year-old loses hand playing with fireworks, officials say
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
A teen sister is accused of killing her brother in a stabbing.
Ohio teen accused of stabbing brother to death
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies