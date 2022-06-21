Email City Guide
One dead after alleged shooting at Scotland City Park

Police and first responders were seen at Scotland Park Tuesday morning.
Police and first responders were seen at Scotland Park Tuesday morning.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person has been confirmed dead after an alleged shooting at Scotland City Park Thursday morning.

Officials with the police department told News Channel 6 crews that the victim was a man in his late 20s, and that another man had been detained relating to a shooting.

Police were called to the park at around 8:40 a.m.

According to a release from Chartwells and the WFISD, Scotland Park Elementary School hosts summer breakfast until 8:30 a.m. each morning. A day camp is also held at the school gym, which starts at 7:30 a.m.

The summer camp at Scotland Elementary went into lockdown after calling police to report the shooting, according to public information officer Chris Horgen with the City of Wichita Falls. The City operates the summer camp at the school.

CORRECTION: A previous version of the story said, “Police at the scene said the school and camp did not go into lockdown.”

