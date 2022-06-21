Email City Guide
Camp Grin Again to return in July

The program is free to the public.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Grin Again is back for 2022 with two weeklong half-day camps where children and teens will be encouraged to express their feelings and share their experiences in a safe environment.

Camp Grin Again is free to the public and is offered to children grieving any type of death; the death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.

Here’s the information for both camps:

Campers 6th grade to 12th grade

  • July 11 – 15
  • 8 am – Noon
  • Deadline to register is June 27

Campers Kindergarten to 5th grade

  • July 25 – 29
  • 8 am – Noon
  • Deadline to register is July 11

Families may enroll by contacting Hospice of Wichita Falls or by clicking here.

