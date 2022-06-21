Camp Grin Again to return in July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Grin Again is back for 2022 with two weeklong half-day camps where children and teens will be encouraged to express their feelings and share their experiences in a safe environment.

Camp Grin Again is free to the public and is offered to children grieving any type of death; the death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.

Here’s the information for both camps:

Campers 6th grade to 12th grade

July 11 – 15

8 am – Noon

Deadline to register is June 27

Campers Kindergarten to 5th grade

July 25 – 29

8 am – Noon

Deadline to register is July 11

Families may enroll by contacting Hospice of Wichita Falls or by clicking here.

