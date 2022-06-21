Email City Guide
Construction to limit parking at Wichita Falls City Hall

The building will remain open and payments can be made inside at the utilities collection...
The building will remain open and payments can be made inside at the utilities collection counter.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A construction project at the Wichita Falls City Hall and Memorial Auditorium will limit parking near the utilities collections office.

City officials said a fence blocking off areas of the parking lot just outside of the office will close down the driveway that leads to the drive-through kiosk. Residents may park in the limited open spaces and walk to the kiosk to make a payment.

The building will remain open and payments can be taken inside at the utilities collection counter Monday through Friday during regular business hours.

