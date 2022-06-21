Construction to limit parking at Wichita Falls City Hall
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A construction project at the Wichita Falls City Hall and Memorial Auditorium will limit parking near the utilities collections office.
City officials said a fence blocking off areas of the parking lot just outside of the office will close down the driveway that leads to the drive-through kiosk. Residents may park in the limited open spaces and walk to the kiosk to make a payment.
The building will remain open and payments can be taken inside at the utilities collection counter Monday through Friday during regular business hours.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.