Construction to limit parking at Wichita Falls City Hall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A construction project at the Wichita Falls City Hall and Memorial Auditorium will limit parking near the utilities collections office.

City officials said a fence blocking off areas of the parking lot just outside of the office will close down the driveway that leads to the drive-through kiosk. Residents may park in the limited open spaces and walk to the kiosk to make a payment.

The building will remain open and payments can be taken inside at the utilities collection counter Monday through Friday during regular business hours.

