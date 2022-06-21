Email City Guide
“Give a Ruck” march planned for June 25

The march hopes to help end veteran homelessness.
By Michael Grace
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Base Camp Lindsey’s “Give a Ruck” march will be taking place on Saturday, June 25, at 7 a.m. at City View High School.

But this isn’t any ordinary march.

Participants will choose to walk one, five or 10 miles while carrying a backpack that they load up with hygiene items or ready-to-eat food that will be donated to homeless veterans. Carrying the extra weight is supposed to be symbolic of the gear and body armor veterans wore during their service.

“Soldiers in Iraq or Afghanistan, his pack is anywhere from 85 to 100 pounds. The average temperature in Afghanistan on June 25 will be 120 degrees. So, can we do it? Can we walk that walk with them?” Chris Delagarza, from Base Camp Lindsey, said.

And it’s not just about marching with veterans and current service members, it’s also about marching for the ones who were lost.

“If you’ve got a husband, a father, a sister, or a daughter who is in the military or lord forbid somebody that didn’t come home, put their name on your back and walk in their place,” Delagarza said. “Honor them and memorialize them that day.”

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

