Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Isolated showers will be possible Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. However, we may see a stray shower or thundershower throughout the afternoon. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 102 degrees with sunny skies. However, we may see a stray shower or thundershower throughout the afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 104 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 105 with sunny skies and south-southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 after a cold front will enter the area.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified
McKinley Mantrell Bradford.
Wise County murder suspect booked into Wichita County Jail
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Leenette Neil.
One arrested after stabbing at truck stop

Latest News

Getting Hotter Believe it or Not
Getting Hotter
Getting Hotter Believe it or Not
Getting Hotter Believe it or Not
weather
Isolated showers will be possible Tuesday
Scattered rain chances will be possible Tuesday