Land O’Lakes could expand in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Land O’Lakes, a butter company, is looking to expand in Wichita Falls and with the approval made Tuesday by city council, they now have the option to do so.

The city is willing to pay $1.248 million for Land O’Lakes to settle here in Wichita Falls. The city approved a resolution to amend the budget up to that amount as an economic incentive for the company.

Land O’Lakes wants to expand and Wichita Falls is in the running for their new location. City officials think that after churning through their options, the company will pick Wichita Falls for all the different amenities it has to offer.

“From the company’s side, they were looking for a community that had the mix of workforce, appropriate site, transportation system, support through incentives and what type of assistance, you know, who’s there helping them make all this stuff happen,” Henry Florsheim, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, said. “They told us Wichita Falls is at the top of the list.”

The expansion would bring eight more jobs to Wichita Falls, more property taxes and they anticipate it will bring in more sales tax. This is not a done deal yet, the city will present a contract to the company in the next few days and they expect to receive an answer in a couple weeks.

