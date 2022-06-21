Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk...
Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By Maureen Mespell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man’s car was hit by a train after it got stuck on a set of tracks in Indiana Tuesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

WPTA reports an 18-year-old driving the car told police his GPS directed him to drive onto the tracks, so he did and got stuck.

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The man’s car was not drivable after the crash and was towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Railroad personnel inspected the tracks before the train continued on its way.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The summer camp at Scotland Elementary went into lockdown after calling police to report the...
WFPD: One dead after alleged shooting at Scotland Park
WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Wichita Falls man killed after motorcycle collides with truck
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
Headstones are seen at the cemetery of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, Friday, June 10,...
Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to...
COVID vaccines for young children hitting arms