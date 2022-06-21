Prairie View A&M University awards goat to Wichita Falls 4-H member

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Joey Moore, a Wichita Falls 4-H member, was awarded a dairy goat through Prairie View A&M University’s Goat Give-Away program.

Joey and his furry friend, named Cindy Lou, will now begin their 4-H Dairy Goat Project.

Joey will learn more about responsibility, proper nutrition and care for his new goat.

