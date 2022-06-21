Email City Guide
WF Alliance to create regional arts map

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is introducing a regional arts mapping project which will allow anyone to see where arts are in the area.

The Alliance plans to create an interactive map highlighting artists, artwork, organizations, annual events and much more.

The organization has developed a plan to identify connect and place arts and cultural resources in nine counties, including Archer, Baylor, Clay, Jack, Hardeman, Montague, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.

“It is going to remind residents where they can go for a day trip to learn more about what makes our area unique,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture executive director, said. “It will provide a tool for residents, our area convention and visitors bureau and chambers of commerce to use to attract visitors, new residents and industries.”

The city needs your help in creating this map. They will hold an online information session on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to discuss what needs to be done to make sure nothing gets left off.

The Alliance hopes to have this map ready by the end of this year, and it will be updated as new displays or events come about once it is it online.

