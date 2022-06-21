WF City Council approves new location for Veterans Memorial Plaza

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved moving the Veterans Memorial Plaza from the opposite side of Lake Wichita next to the Vietnam Veterans Statue.

The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee initially wanted both monuments to be apart but decided that it would look best and be most accessible if they were to be next to each other. With the city planning to construct a new parking lot at Lake Wichita Park, the committee thinks both monuments will get a bunch of visitors.

“All of that is going to be right here in one place,” Steve Garner, Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee member, said. “So our veterans, our veteran community and all of those people who want to pay homage to veterans currently or in memoriam to those who have past can come out to one place.”

He said the hope is to have it ready by Veterans Day, but with the delays in moving the plaza and with possible delays in material for construction, he is not sure if it will be finished in time. Committee officials said they are doing everything they can to get it done by then.

