Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF City Council approves new location for Veterans Memorial Plaza

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved moving the Veterans Memorial Plaza from the opposite side of Lake Wichita next to the Vietnam Veterans Statue.

The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee initially wanted both monuments to be apart but decided that it would look best and be most accessible if they were to be next to each other. With the city planning to construct a new parking lot at Lake Wichita Park, the committee thinks both monuments will get a bunch of visitors.

“All of that is going to be right here in one place,” Steve Garner, Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee member, said. “So our veterans, our veteran community and all of those people who want to pay homage to veterans currently or in memoriam to those who have past can come out to one place.”

He said the hope is to have it ready by Veterans Day, but with the delays in moving the plaza and with possible delays in material for construction, he is not sure if it will be finished in time. Committee officials said they are doing everything they can to get it done by then.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
WFPD identifies victim, suspect in Scotland Park shooting
WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Joey and his furry friend will now begin their 4-H Dairy Goat Project.
Prairie View A&M University awards goat to Wichita Falls 4-H member
The building will remain open and payments can be made inside at the utilities collection...
Construction to limit parking at Wichita Falls City Hall
The Alliance plans to create an interactive map highlighting artists, artwork, organizations,...
WF Alliance to create regional arts map
Base Camp Lindsay's 2019 March of Honor happening November 9 in the heart of Wichita Falls.
“Give a Ruck” march planned for June 25