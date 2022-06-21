WFISD school board approves transformers for new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The installation of transformers will soon be underway for the new Wichita Falls ISD high schools, all thanks to an approval by the school board Monday evening.

Those transformers will each cost $100,000. Here’s what the president of the architectural services had to say when asked what the benefit of having two transformers would be.

“In the design process, our electrical engineers had the opportunity to design one transformer that would power the whole school or two transformers that would be smaller but would still provide the same amount of electricity, so we chose to do two transformers,” David Potter, DP4 Consult, said. “We feel like it makes more sense to have two transformers and even if for only a day or two days you have to gather everyone to half the school, you could still maintain some teaching and some ability to keep the students in school rather than letting them out [if one transformer went out or malfunctioned].”

During Monday’s session, the board also discussed the district’s deficit and construction costs. The construction team is expected to come back with a full list of where they can cut costs without rebidding for their next session.

