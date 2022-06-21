Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls man killed after motorcycle collides with truck

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has confirmed that a Wichita Falls man was killed Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.

DPS officials said the truck was traveling northbound on FM 369 when the driver attempted to turn westbound on FM 367. The two vehicles reportedly collided at the intersection, causing the motorcycle to crash into the west side ditch of FM 369.

Texas DPS officials said the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and he pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was reportedly not injured in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The summer camp at Scotland Elementary went into lockdown after calling police to report the...
WFPD: One dead after alleged shooting at Scotland Park
WFPD said the driver lost control of their on Central Freeway.
WFPD identifies victim in Saturday morning crash
Altus PD said they recovered evidence during the initial investigation on Saturday.
Teen victims killed in Altus shooting identified
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
McKinley Mantrell Bradford.
Wise County murder suspect booked into Wichita County Jail

Latest News

WFPD: One dead after alleged shooting at Scotland Park
WFPD: One dead after alleged shooting at Scotland Park
WFISD school board approves two transformers for new high schools
WFISD school board approves two transformers for new high schools
Hometown Pride Tour: Jacksboro TNT Fest
Hometown Pride Tour: Jacksboro TNT Fest
“You’re Enough” movement heading to Las Vegas
“You’re Enough” movement heading to Las Vegas
WFISD school board approves two transformers for new high schools
WFISD school board approves transformers for new high schools