Wichita Falls man killed after motorcycle collides with truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has confirmed that a Wichita Falls man was killed Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.

DPS officials said the truck was traveling northbound on FM 369 when the driver attempted to turn westbound on FM 367. The two vehicles reportedly collided at the intersection, causing the motorcycle to crash into the west side ditch of FM 369.

Texas DPS officials said the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and he pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was reportedly not injured in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.