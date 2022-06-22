8th Junior Police Academy teaches kids about law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 8th Junior Police Academy in Wichita Falls has been in full swing this week doing a bunch of activities and real-life scenarios.

Kids ages 12-14 are attending a weeklong class with Wichita Falls police officers. They have been practicing scenarios like a traffic stop, building searches and many other things that officers go through during their training.

“I’d say it is pretty important because people underestimate everything that law enforcement does for us and now after seeing everything this week, I have a greater appreciation,” Kimberly Geer, a student, said.

Even if they don’t go into law enforcement, the academy is teaching them life and team-building skills.

“Not only do they do some stuff here that will improve their life as individuals but they work a lot as teams,” Jeff Hughes, Wichita Falls Police Department community services and public information officer, said. “They get some team-building skills. They get to see how important it is to work with other people. Even sometimes when they think they are doing something by themselves really in the background teamwork is building. It is just a great experience all the way around.”

Hughes said it is amazing to see the growth in each person and the friendships that are built in just a week. The students will be graduating on Friday.

