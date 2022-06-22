Email City Guide
Affidavit reveals new details in Scotland Park shooting

39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers.
39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An arrest affidavit has revealed new details about a murder that took place near a Wichita Falls elementary school on Tuesday.

39-year-old Jason Myers allegedly contacted police on Tuesday saying he shot a man who attacked him. First responders arrived and found 28-year-old Paul Matthew Day dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

In a police interview, Myers reportedly told police his daughter attends the daycare at Scotland Park Elementary School, and that she had told him the children weren’t allowed to go outside and play because of “a homeless man in the park.”

On the day of the shooting, Myers allegedly dropped his daughter off at the school and saw a man, alleged to be Day, under the pavilion at Scotland Park. Myers said he pulled his truck into the parking lot and yelled at Day to come over and talk to him. When Day walked over to his truck, Myers reportedly “explained that the kids at the school can’t play at the playground because he (Day) was at the park.” Myers reportedly said that Day became “agitated” and “raised his arms and said something to the effect of, ‘Look, I’m here. There’s nothing you can do about it.’”

According to an affidavit, “Myers stated at this point he got out of his truck and asked Day if he had somewhere else he could go.” Myers reportedly said that he pulled a handgun out of his waistband after Day punched him in the head. When Day “continued to ‘come at’ him,” Myers fired 2-3 rounds at Day, who staggered and eventually fell to the ground, according to an affidavit.

Myers allegedly stated that he didn’t see any weapons on Day, and had fired because he was in shock: “He stated he wasn’t expecting to get hit, and only wanted to have a conversation with Day.”

Detectives noted in the affidavit that Myers had no injuries, and that witnesses at the scene stated they didn’t see any physical confrontation before the shooting. Some witnesses also said they had seen Myers’ truck speeding around the area several times through the last few days, and they thought he was looking for someone.

When Myers was asked if he had been searching for Day, he reportedly told officers he had looked for him the day before the shooting when dropping off his daughter. He had returned to the park a few hours later after getting a text from his daughter that Day was there, but wasn’t able to find him. Day was present when Myers picked up his daughter, but Myers “didn’t do anything because his daughter was with him.”

On the day of the shooting, WFPD officials said evidence at the scene and Myer’s statement did not support a claim of self-defense. An arrest affidavit said Myers “intentionally went looking for Day,” adding that he had gotten out of his truck to continue the confrontation.

Day’s death marks the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls this year.

Myers remains in Wichita County Jail on a $1 million bond.

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
