BBB warns of moving company scams

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those looking for a moving company should be cautious because the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning.

Several moving companies have earned BBB ‘F’ ratings, such as Sirius Van Lines, Van Lines Express Brand and Move Us To Relocation. News Channel 6 spoke to one person who fell victim to one of those companies two years ago who has tried reaching out to them with no response.

“It’s just so difficult to see someone want to do business with you, want to sell you a service and then just cut it off and not want to own up to their responsibility of completing the job they said they were going to do,” Kara Crochett said. “Those small things mean so much and it was just callus that they just cut off contact. You took my money, you took my treasured things and then just discarded us.”

If you would like to learn more about these moving scams or report one, click here.

