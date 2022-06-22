Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls approves PIO office studio renovations

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over $150,000 was approved by the Wichita Falls City Council on Tuesday to renovate the public information office studio.

City officials said this is an upgrade that is much needed and will benefit the residents in the city. After the renovations are made, the city will be able to better inform the public in a multitude of ways during breaking news or emergencies.

“Go ahead and remodel that studio so we can have a multi-use studio that will really allow us to serve, as the city, the public better and to get you messages quicker because we can get immediate live emergency messages out when we need to,” Chris Horgen, City of Wichita Falls PIO, said.

Horgen said they have already started construction on the studio and they anticipate that it will be finished by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
WFPD identifies victim, suspect in Scotland Park shooting
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
The city is willing to pay $1.248 million for Land O’Lakes to settle here in Wichita Falls.
Land O’Lakes could expand in Wichita Falls

Latest News

BBB warns of moving company scams
BBB warns of moving company scams
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
The event includes a youth baseball tournament, food trucks and music.
Hometown Pride Tour: Jacksboro TNT Fest
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase