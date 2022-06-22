City of Wichita Falls approves PIO office studio renovations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over $150,000 was approved by the Wichita Falls City Council on Tuesday to renovate the public information office studio.

City officials said this is an upgrade that is much needed and will benefit the residents in the city. After the renovations are made, the city will be able to better inform the public in a multitude of ways during breaking news or emergencies.

“Go ahead and remodel that studio so we can have a multi-use studio that will really allow us to serve, as the city, the public better and to get you messages quicker because we can get immediate live emergency messages out when we need to,” Chris Horgen, City of Wichita Falls PIO, said.

Horgen said they have already started construction on the studio and they anticipate that it will be finished by the end of August.

