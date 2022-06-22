Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center will be hosting a free sports physical clinic on June 23.

Middle school and high school students from all school districts, private schools and youth sports leagues are eligible to attend. The clinic will happen from 3-5 p.m. at the Community Healthcare Center.

All athletes and extracurricular students, such as marching band students, can get their sports physical completed for the 2022-2023 school year at this event. The student does not have to be a Community Healthcare Center patient to participate.

All sports physical forms required by school districts or youth sports leagues must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian before attending the event.

