Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center will be hosting a free sports physical clinic on June 23.

Middle school and high school students from all school districts, private schools and youth sports leagues are eligible to attend. The clinic will happen from 3-5 p.m. at the Community Healthcare Center.

All athletes and extracurricular students, such as marching band students, can get their sports physical completed for the 2022-2023 school year at this event. The student does not have to be a Community Healthcare Center patient to participate.

All sports physical forms required by school districts or youth sports leagues must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian before attending the event.

For more information on the clinic, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
WFPD identifies victim, suspect in Scotland Park shooting
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
The city is willing to pay $1.248 million for Land O’Lakes to settle here in Wichita Falls.
Land O’Lakes could expand in Wichita Falls

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines for young children are available this week
Wichita Falls: Covid-19 vaccine for children available beginning Thursday
BBB warns of moving company scams
BBB warns of moving company scams
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals
Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office