Home owner reacts after car crashes into house

The driver of the car said he had 8 tequila shots beforehand.
By Michael Grace
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls resident Logan Silver was anything but smiles after a car crashed into his home on Chase Drive this Sunday.

An arrest affidavit states that Robert Brian Rodriguez was arrested in connection to the incident after he told WFPD officers he had eight tequila shots before getting behind the wheel. The affidavit goes on to say that Rodriguez then crashed into Silver’s home, reversed out, and then crashed into a nearby telephone pole.

“I had a heads up because I was at dinner with a friend, and my boss called me and said, ‘you should get home because someone just drove a car through the front of your home,’” Silver said. “So, we dropped what we were doing at dinner and returned to the house, and I kind of had a couple of minutes to mentally prepare for what I was going to walk into but it was still a little bit jarring.”

Silver said he’s currently working with his insurance company on the repair but is thankful that the two cats he recently adopted from Miss Frannie’s Friends Rescue were okay.

Records show that Rodriguez was also charged with a DUI in California in 2009.

