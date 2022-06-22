Email City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: Jacksboro TNT Fest

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We continue our Hometown Pride Tour coverage of Jacksboro with a closer look at one of their big events: The TNT Fest.

The event includes a youth baseball tournament, food trucks and music; it all wraps up with a big firework finale.

We checked in with one of the bands headlining the event, Tempting Disaster, to see what they’re most excited for and what their music adds to the mix.

“I think everyone’s looking forward to the fireworks for sure but I think it’s going to be really neat to see everybody out, especially after the last couple of years, just having a good time, just having one big get together,” Kirk Watson, with Tempting Disaster, said.

“Feeling that we brought the 80s right back to them, thinking they’re all back in high school again,” Jim Bob, with Tempting Disaster, said.

We’ll be bringing you more behind-the-scenes looks at Jacksboro’s TNT fest this week, so make sure to tune in and don’t forget to head to the Jacksboro Lake for the fun this weekend.

Here's the Jacksboro TNT Fest event schedule.
