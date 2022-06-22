Email City Guide
A late-season cold front arrives this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 degrees with sunny skies. However, we may see a stray shower or thundershower throughout the afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 105 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 105 with sunny skies and south-southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 after a cold front will enter the area.

