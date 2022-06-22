Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor

Three days after being sucker-punched, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is holding events out in public.
By Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man has been charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer early Saturday evening.

Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer was punched and knocked to the ground at Fourth Street Live, WAVE reports.

The incident was caught on camera while Fischer was at a public event.

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)

According to an arrest report, Brown is said to have punched Fischer in his lower face and neck area. Fischer was knocked backwards when he fell to the ground.

Brown walked away after hitting Fischer, the report states. The attack is said to have been unprovoked.

Investigation into the incident revealed Brown as a possible suspect. Brown was later seen on video surveillance entering his apartment complex wearing the same clothing seen in the video where Fischer had been attacked.

The report said Fischer suffered from soreness to the right side of his neck and visible redness in the area.

On Tuesday, Fischer released a statement saying he is doing well and “appreciates the support he has received.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Brown has been booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
WFPD identifies victim, suspect in Scotland Park shooting
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
The city is willing to pay $1.248 million for Land O’Lakes to settle here in Wichita Falls.
Land O’Lakes could expand in Wichita Falls

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines for young children are available this week
Wichita Falls: Covid-19 vaccine for children available beginning Thursday
FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the...
James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin met Wednesday in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys riot trial delayed due to committee hearings