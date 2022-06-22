Email City Guide
Man recovering from brain surgery after brutal attack, family says

Logan Parsons is recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and two friends in Kentucky. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life after a group of men brutally attacked him while he was walking home.

WKYT reports Logan Parsons was walking with his fiancé and two other friends on June 19 when the attack happened.

According to Parsons’ family, three men jumped him while on Main Street in front of a Marriott at City Center in Lexington.

Parsons’ fiancé said he remains at the hospital with life-threatening injuries and needed brain surgery after the incident.

Lexington police confirmed an assault happened at that location as officers were called to the scene at about 2:45 a.m., but the reported attackers took off from the area.

Anyone with further information on the incident has been urged to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

