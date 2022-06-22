Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Money stolen from 11-year-old’s lemonade stand

By Willie Daniely III and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An 11-year-old in Ohio learned a tough lesson when money was taken from her lemonade stand Saturday.

Grace Rotuon was trying to raise money for her church by selling lemonade outside her house, according to WTVG.

Two boys riding a four-wheeler stopped by to buy a glass, left and came back.

“He said, ‘How much would a pitcher of lemonade be?’ and I went inside to go ask my mother. I came back and was like, he’s gone. I was outside with the pitcher. I was like, OK. And then I sat out there for a while, and then I noticed my whole entire box was gone,” Grace recalled.

Grace said she was in shock when she realized the money raised was gone.

“I ran inside and told my mom. Me and my brother ran around the car and started looking for them. And my mother made a police report,” Grace said.

So far, no money has been returned, and there is no word on the identity of the two boys, who are believed to be in middle school.

Grace said she’s not going to let this incident ruin her business and has learned her lesson.

“It would be a better decision to carry my money inside instead of leaving it out there,” Grace said.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
WFPD identifies victim, suspect in Scotland Park shooting
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
The city is willing to pay $1.248 million for Land O’Lakes to settle here in Wichita Falls.
Land O’Lakes could expand in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Gun debate missing from Texas hearings on Uvalde shooting
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic...
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes