Part of Midwestern Parkway to temporarily close for repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of Midwestern Parkway will be closed to drivers Thursday morning to allow construction workers to repair the guardrail that runs over McGrath Creek.

Both westbound lanes from Weeks Park Lane to Cedar Elm Lane will be closed for the repairs. The closure is expected to last from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

After 8:30 a.m., westbound traffic will be opened to a single lane while the repairs are completed.

