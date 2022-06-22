Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Part of Midwestern Parkway to temporarily close for repairs

Both westbound lanes from Weeks Park Lane to Cedar Elm Lane will be closed for the repairs.
Both westbound lanes from Weeks Park Lane to Cedar Elm Lane will be closed for the repairs.(City of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of Midwestern Parkway will be closed to drivers Thursday morning to allow construction workers to repair the guardrail that runs over McGrath Creek.

Both westbound lanes from Weeks Park Lane to Cedar Elm Lane will be closed for the repairs. The closure is expected to last from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

After 8:30 a.m., westbound traffic will be opened to a single lane while the repairs are completed.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
WFPD identifies victim, suspect in Scotland Park shooting
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
The city is willing to pay $1.248 million for Land O’Lakes to settle here in Wichita Falls.
Land O’Lakes could expand in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS reveals new details on deadly motorcycle crash
39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers.
Affidavit reveals new details in Scotland Park shooting