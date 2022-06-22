Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas DPS reveals new details on deadly motorcycle crash

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was killed Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck, according to Texas DPS.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Danny Joe Cook of Wichita Falls. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.

DPS officials said the truck was traveling northbound on FM 369 when the driver tried to make a left turn onto FM 367. According to a DPS preliminary crash report, the truck driver saw the motorcyclist “disregard the intersection stop sign.” The two vehicles collided, causing Cook to crash into the ditch on the west side of FM 369.

Cook was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas DPS officials. The driver of the truck was reportedly not injured in the crash.

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of Cook, as district officials said he was a member of their technology department for the past 12 years.

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of 37-year-old Danny Cook.
The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of 37-year-old Danny Cook.(WFISD)

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the seventh murder investigation in Wichita Falls for 2022.
WFPD identifies victim, suspect in Scotland Park shooting
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Falls man killed in motorcycle crash
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
The city is willing to pay $1.248 million for Land O’Lakes to settle here in Wichita Falls.
Land O’Lakes could expand in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
City of Wichita Falls to renovate PIO office
Both westbound lanes from Weeks Park Lane to Cedar Elm Lane will be closed for the repairs.
Part of Midwestern Parkway to temporarily close for repairs
39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers.
Affidavit reveals new details in Scotland Park shooting