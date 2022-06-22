Texas DPS reveals new details on deadly motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was killed Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck, according to Texas DPS.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Danny Joe Cook of Wichita Falls. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.

DPS officials said the truck was traveling northbound on FM 369 when the driver tried to make a left turn onto FM 367. According to a DPS preliminary crash report, the truck driver saw the motorcyclist “disregard the intersection stop sign.” The two vehicles collided, causing Cook to crash into the ditch on the west side of FM 369.

Cook was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas DPS officials. The driver of the truck was reportedly not injured in the crash.

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of Cook, as district officials said he was a member of their technology department for the past 12 years.

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of 37-year-old Danny Cook. (WFISD)

