WF Public Library show teaches kids about percussion instruments

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A special percussion event took place Wednesday at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

Families gathered for the Strike, Scrape, & Shake Show led by percussionist Mark Shelton. During the 45 minute show, Shelton played music and taught attendees about percussion instruments from around the world.

“I have a real passion for sharing my art form with people and I love to perform but there is a part of me that enjoys teaching,” Shelton said. “So these kind of shows allow me to marry those two passions of mine and share my art form of percussion with people.”

For more information on the library’s summer events, click here.

