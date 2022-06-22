Wichita Falls: COVID-19 vaccine for children available beginning Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District said a vaccine for children as young as six months old will be available beginning Thursday, June 23 at the health district’s vaccine clinic.

The district hosts a walk-in vaccine clinic Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also register for an appointment online or by calling (940) 761-6841.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months through four years and a Moderna vaccine children aged six months through five years.

The health district has seen an increase in both cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.