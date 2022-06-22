Email City Guide
Wichita Falls: COVID-19 vaccine for children available beginning Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District said a vaccine for children as young as six months old will be available beginning Thursday, June 23 at the health district’s vaccine clinic.

The district hosts a walk-in vaccine clinic Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also register for an appointment online or by calling (940) 761-6841.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months through four years and a Moderna vaccine children aged six months through five years.

The health district has seen an increase in both cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

