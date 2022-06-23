80th FTW wing command to change Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base is set to get a new wing commander Friday morning.

Col. Robert Haas will relinquish command. He said he’s looking forward to spending some time with his family and plans to stay in the Wichita Falls area.

Col. Brad Orgeron will assume command. That ceremony is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. and is open to invited guests only.

