Camp Grin Again to return in July
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Grin Again is back for 2022 with two weeklong half-day camps where children and teens will be encouraged to express their feelings and share their experiences in a safe environment.
Camp Grin Again is free to the public and is offered to children grieving any type of death; the death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.
Here’s the information for both camps:
Campers 6th grade to 12th grade
- July 11 – 15
- 8 am – Noon
- Deadline to register is June 27
Campers Kindergarten to 5th grade
- July 25 – 29
- 8 am – Noon
- Deadline to register is July 11
Families may enroll by contacting Hospice of Wichita Falls or by clicking here.
