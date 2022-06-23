Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Camp Grin Again to return in July

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Grin Again is back for 2022 with two weeklong half-day camps where children and teens will be encouraged to express their feelings and share their experiences in a safe environment.

Camp Grin Again is free to the public and is offered to children grieving any type of death; the death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.

Here’s the information for both camps:

Campers 6th grade to 12th grade

  • July 11 – 15
  • 8 am – Noon
  • Deadline to register is June 27

Campers Kindergarten to 5th grade

  • July 25 – 29
  • 8 am – Noon
  • Deadline to register is July 11

Families may enroll by contacting Hospice of Wichita Falls or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers.
Affidavit reveals new details in Scotland Park shooting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Southwest Parkway
The victim is working with his insurance company regarding the repairs.
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS reveals new details on deadly motorcycle crash
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Camp Grin Again to return in July
Camp Grin Again to return in July
8th Junior Police Academy teaches kids about law enforcement
8th Junior Police Academy teaches kids about law enforcement