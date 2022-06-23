A cold front arrives this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. We have a slight 10% chance of rain Thursday, as a few isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers may be possible. Thursday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will have another 10% chance of an isolated pop-up shower or two. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 105 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 after a cold front will enter the area.

Sunday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. However, we may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along the cold front. Rain chances may even continue over into Monday & Tuesday.

