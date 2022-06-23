Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Daily Harvest recalls meal after illness reports

Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.
Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daily Harvest is recalling one of its meals, French Lentil with Leek Crumbles, after some customers posted on social media about getting sick after eating it.

Some people said they suffered from serious stomach pain, and others say their livers and gall bladders were damaged.

Daily Harvest is asking people to throw out that meal and said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.

“We launched an investigation to identify the root cause of the health issues being reported. We’re working closely with the FDA and with multiple independent labs to investigate this,” Daily Harvest said in a recall notice.

Daily Harvest said so far, all their tests on the product have come back negative.

The recall is not on the FDA’s website because these meals are sold directly to consumers, though health officials have proposed regulating meal plan services.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers.
Affidavit reveals new details in Scotland Park shooting
The victim is working with his insurance company regarding the repairs.
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS reveals new details on deadly motorcycle crash
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

8th Junior Police Academy teaches kids about law enforcement
8th Junior Police Academy teaches kids about law enforcement
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. In a major expansion of gun...
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights
Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for gun safety measures
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market