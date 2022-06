WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be very hot through Saturday with highs between 105 and 110. Humidity will be lower so that will make a difference. A cold front arrives on Sunday with a nice drop in temperatures for early next week. While it doesn’t look very wet, there will be some small rain chances behind the front Sunday and early next week.

