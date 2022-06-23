Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Justin Love found guilty by jury

Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.
Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury found Justin Love guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity - murder on Thursday.

Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.

Love was tried and convicted for the June 2015 murder of Dominic Thrasher in December of 2018. The Second Court of Appeals of Fort Worth overturned Love’s murder charge in March of 2020. He was thus to be given a new trial with the district court.

Love was then arrested on two counts of aggravated perjury in November of that year, with the charges dating back to the 2018 murder trial.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers.
Affidavit reveals new details in Scotland Park shooting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Southwest Parkway
The victim is working with his insurance company regarding the repairs.
Homeowner reacts after car crashes into house
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
Texas DPS reveals new details on deadly motorcycle crash
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police

Latest News

Col. Robert Haas will relinquish command on Friday.
80th FTW wing command to change Friday
18 students will be graduating from the academy Friday morning.
Kids learn from WFPD dive team at Junior Police Academy
Retiring SAFB wing commander reflects on career
Retiring SAFB wing commander reflects on career
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: How to safeguard your online information