Justin Love found guilty by jury

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury found Justin Love guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity - murder on Thursday.

Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.

Love was tried and convicted for the June 2015 murder of Dominic Thrasher in December of 2018. The Second Court of Appeals of Fort Worth overturned Love’s murder charge in March of 2020. He was thus to be given a new trial with the district court.

Love was then arrested on two counts of aggravated perjury in November of that year, with the charges dating back to the 2018 murder trial.

