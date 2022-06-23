Kids learn from WFPD dive team at Junior Police Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy of the summer is close to wrapping up and Thursday’s training took them to the Castaway Cove Waterpark.

The weeklong program gives kids ages 12 to 14 the chance to experience law enforcement firsthand. They did just that by learning from the Wichita Falls Police Department dive team. The students put on diving gear and had the chance to scout objects underneath the water.

18 students will be graduating from the academy Friday morning. (KAUZ)

“I thought it was going to be fun,” Mackenzie Willson, Junior Police Academy student, said. “I didn’t really expect it be as fun as it is.”

“I graduated in 2017 from the program. I loved it, and I figured I’d come back to help the kids to enjoy it as much as I did,” Craig Whitmore, program mentor, said.

18 students will be graduating from the academy Friday morning with a second session happening at the end of July.

18 students will be graduating from the academy Friday morning. (KAUZ)

READ: 8th Junior Police Academy teaches kids about law enforcement

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.