Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Southwest Parkway

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being hit by a truck at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Fairway, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Officers responded to the accident around 12:30 a.m. WFPD officials said the truck was traveling eastbound in the center lane of Southwest Parkway. The pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Amy Jeanette Pool of Wichita Falls, was reportedly crossing the intersection from Fairway, walking southbound, before she walked into the eastbound lanes of Southwest Parkway.

WFPD officials said evasive action was taken by both parties, but the truck still struck Pool.

She was then taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

